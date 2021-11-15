Two teenage boys from Bolton have been convicted in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Reece Tansey earlier this year.

Following a five week-long trial at Manchester Crown Court, the jury gave their verdict, finding one 15-year-old guilty of murder, and the other 15-year-old guilty of manslaughter. The teenagers currently cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard how in the early hours of Tuesday 4 May 2021, Reece left his home in Bolton after a fight was arranged over Snapchat messages between the two defendants and Reece.

After meeting up with the defendants on Walker Avenue, Bolton, a fight took place. Reece was stabbed six times with a kitchen knife by one of the defendants while the other one watched. Reece died at the scene.

His parents have paid tribute to him and say they don't want his death to be in vain and want it to be used to educate young people about the consequences of carrying knives.

Reece had his whole life ahead of him, he had so much to look forward to, so many memories to make. On that day, not only was Reece's life taken, but so was ours, the news that Reece had been killed simply drained the life from us and we will never be the same again. We will never come to terms with the senselessness of it all. The pain is almost physical Family of Reece Tansey

Detective Inspector Nicola McCulloch, of GMPs Major Incident Team, who led the investigation said: "This was a truly horrific attack by two teenage boys whose heinous actions mean that Reece's families lives will now never be the same and my thoughts are very much with them today.

The two boys are due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 20 December.