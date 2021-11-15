The wife of a taxi driver caught up in the Liverpool terrorist incident says he's lucky to be alive.

In an emotional social media post, Rachel Perry said her husband David, who is now back at home after receiving hospital treatment, is "extremely sore" and "trying to process what's happened".

The truth of the matter is, he is without a doubt lucky to be alive. The explosion happened whilst he was in the car and how he managed to escape is an utter miracle. He certainly had some guardian angels looking over him. Rachel Perry

She also thanked the hospital staff and the emergency services, describing them as "amazing". Her post ended with the words "let's pray this doesn't happen to anyone else".

David Perry collected a passenger from the Rutland Avenue area who asked to be taken to the Liverpool Women's Hospital.

As the taxi approached the drop-off point at just before 11am on 14 November, an explosion occurred from within the car, which quickly engulfed it in flames.

Four people have since been arrested, and the UK's terror threat level increased to 'severe'.

A local MP has described taxi driver David Perry as a 'complete hero' for putting others before himself, while the Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised him for his "incredible presence of mind and bravery".

Fellow drivers from across Merseyside are now coming together to raise funds for him and his family.