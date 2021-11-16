A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a suspected shooting incident in Morecambe.

Emergency services were called to an alleyway near Skipton Street just before 6pm on Monday 15 November, where they found a man, believed to be in his 20s with facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Lancashire Police say that following enquiries, they have arrested a 13-year-old boy from Lancaster on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

This incident has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to us. Det Chief Insp James Edmonds, Lancashire Police

The force is asking anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation to contact them.

They added that enquiries are ongoing and reassurance patrols will be increased in the area in the coming days.