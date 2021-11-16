A Conservative councillor has apologised on social media after a tweet was sent from his account mocking the Liverpool terror attack.

Paul Nickerson 'unreservedly' apologised for an image, which showed former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn superimposed onto a picture of the taxi on fire outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.

After receiving a huge backlash online, the East Riding councillor tweeted this morning: "I would like to apologise for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly apologise to all concerned."

The original post has since been deleted.

Cllr Nickerson has received criticism online, including from writer and journalist Owen Jones who described the mocked up picture as "vile".

Emergency services outside of Liverpool Women's Hospital after the explosion. Credit: PA

Police have named 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen as the passenger killed in the blast, which happened shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

Four men - aged 20, 21, 26 and 29 - were arrested under the Terrorism Act, but have since been released from police custody without charge.