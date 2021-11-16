The CEO of Liverpool Women's Hospital has thanked patients, staff and emergency services for their support after an explosion killed one person and injured another outside the hospital on Sunday.

Kathryn Thomson said the last two days had been "extremely upsetting and traumatising" for everyone associated with Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

In a statement, she spoke of her pride in the bravery and dedication of her colleagues and said they were grateful for the messages of solidarity and support from everyone across the city, the country, and beyond.

"We have lost count of the kind messages of support we have received and we want to say thank you for being with us," Ms Thomson said.

Kathryn Thomson's statement goes on to say: "Thank you also to Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and all other emergency services and agencies who have supported the Trust throughout this incident and helped to keep everyone safe.

"We would like to send our best wishes to the taxi driver who was involved in the incident and wish him a speedy recovery – Liverpool Women’s is thinking of you.

"We will be continuing to work with Merseyside Police and other agencies as part of this ongoing investigation and therefore we would appreciate that our staff, patients and visitors continue to be given respect and space during the period ahead. Please also be kind to one another at this difficult time."

Emad Al Swealmeen has been named as the suspected attacker.

The suspected attacked who is believed to have detonated the explosion in the taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been named by police as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

He was the passenger in the taxi when his device exploded shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

Police have declared the blast a terrorist incident, but said the motive is “yet to be understood.”

Taxi driver David Perry escaped from the taxi without any serious injuries and has been hailed a hero for preventing the passenger from leaving the car.

Police said they believe Al Swealmeen was connected to the Sutcliffe Street and Rutland Avenue addresses which have both been searched by police.

They understand he had lived at the Sutcliffe Street address and had recently rented the house on Rutland Avenue.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: "Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items."