Play video

An MP has raised concerns that the terror attack in Liverpool could lead to a spike in race hate, especially against the Muslim Community.

Speaking in front of the House of Commons, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson asked the government to ensure sufficient funding to protect faith communities.

The explosion killed one person and injured another outside of Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

The terror suspect who is believed to have detonated a device in a taxi has been named by police as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

45% of all religious hate crimes are against muslim people.

Since the attack, the MP says her team have been hearing incidents where 'women wearing the hijab are facing abuse' in her community.

She said: "We must take the opportunity to learn lessons of this tragic affair and take steps towards a more effective asylum and immigration system."

Ms Johnson continued to say that "as we continue to search for the truth behind this appalling incident, we must remain alert but not alarmed, we must stay calm, look after each other and pull together as the great diverse city we are and not allow anyone to exploit this situation to divide us. In times like these we must stand in solidarity".

Four men - aged between 20 and 29 - were arrested on suspicion of terror offensives but have since been released.