Two men have been charged with murder after a taxi driver who was assaulted in Rochdale last month died in hospital.

20 year old Connor McPartland and 18 year old Martin Treacy, who are both from Oldham have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday (18 November).

Greater Manchester Police say officers were called at around 5am on Saturday 30 October 2021 to a report of an assault along Queensway in Rochdale.

Emergency crews found a 39-year-old taxi driver had been attacked.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Sunday 14 November.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and that anyone with any information is urged to contact them.