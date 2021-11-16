Remember leg warmers and rubik's cubes? A new 80's exhibition opens in Southport

Play video

Report by Paul Crone

Remember listening to Wham on your walkman? and breakdancing in leg warmers? Then you were a child of the 1980's

At the Atkinson Gallery in Southport more than 200 iconic items from the 80's take us back to a time when we didn't seem to have a care in the world.

The video recorders were bigger, the fluorescent fashion was cooler and the music made you want to get up and dance.

The Atari console you used to love and the BMX you always wanted are all part of the exhibition.

The I grew up 80's exhibition runs until March next year so you've plenty of time to visit the Atkinson.