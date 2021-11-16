A walker from Cheshire has died after falling from a mountain in the Lake District.

The 54-year-old man and his wife had been climbing Helvellyn, on 2 November, agreeing that he would traverse Striding Edge and return to her to continue the walk.

When he failed to return from the scramble, she called for help.

After a 3 hours, the body of the man was found by rescue volunteers on the south side of the mountain.

In total, 45 mountain rescue volunteers were involved in the recovery of the man's body, with teams from Keswick, Penrith and Patterdale.

HM Coastguard were contacted and a SAR helicopter from Humberside equipped with night vision and infra-red search capabilities were also deployed.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue said: "The Team would like to extend their condolences to the man’s family and friends and thank Penrith MRT, LDMRSD, Keswick MRT and the HM Coastguard crew for their invaluable assistance."

Cumbria Police have appealed for members of the public who may have been witnesses to the events of the Tuesday afternoon to come forwards quoting log number 159 of 02/11/2021.