Suspicious packages found at house linked to terror attack investigation

Several suspicious packages were found at a property linked to an investigation into the Liverpool Women's Hospital terror attack.

Officers continue to search addresses at Sutcliffe Street and Rutland Avenue in Liverpool linked to the terror investigation.

An extension of the cordon to Boaler Street earlier today has now been retracted to cover only Sutcliffe Street. The decision forms part of a cautious and methodical approach to searching both addresses.

Police say out of caution, several suspicious packages found at the property on Sutcliffe Street were examined by Explosive Ordinance Disposal officers before being recovered by forensics teams.

Officers say they were doing ‘an assessment of materials’ found in a property that they have been searching and the cordon is 'just a precaution'.

The area was previously sealed off after counter-terror police arrested three suspects there in connection with the Liverpool Women's Hospital terror attack.

One man - suspected terrorist Emad Al Swealmeen, 32 - was killed and another person was seriously injured after a taxi exploded just before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.Officers previously raided properties in Sutcliffe Street, Kensington and Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, and arrested four men on suspicion of terror offences.

Emad Al Swealmeen was killed in the explosion on Remembrance Sunday.

They were released without charge as police confirmed they had co-operated with the investigation.

A spokesperson from Counter Terrorist Policing North-West said: "An extension of the cordon to Boaler Street earlier today has now been retracted to cover only Sutcliffe Street. This decision forms part of our cautious and methodical approach to searching both addresses.

"The public may see EOD officers present tomorrow, if so, their presence will again be solely out of caution in case further items are found.

"Our main focus remains at the Rutland Avenue address."