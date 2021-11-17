Dry summer means no water for people living in Weeder Square

Play video

Some of the houses in Weeder Square are over 500 years old. And residents enjoy beautiful views over Oldham. But they aren't connected to a water mains and rely on their water from an old underground well.

Over the past two summers, a lack of rain has meant the well has run dry and residents have had to beg water off their local fire station. They've looked into getting a water-mains pipe attached but that costs far more than they can afford. And because they don't live on council land, the council is under no obligation to help.

It seems they will have to find money from somewhere to enlarge the well or get a mains pipe fitted. Either option would run into 10s of thousands of pounds.

An Oldham council spokesman said: “Council officers have been in regular touch with the residents over the years and do sympathise with them.

“We’ve offered advice and support where we can as we have a duty to risk assess and sample all private water supplies every five years. Mr Fielding rents out one of the properties and because of this it’s classed as a business and has to be sampled every year.

“Officers carried out a risk assessment in February last year and found defects in the water tanks and the pipes that serves them.

“Measures should be in place to stop the tanks being contaminated but only one of the properties has.

“Our staff also found the pipe serving the well isn’t fitted properly meaning it isn’t catching all the spring water so this can also lead to it drying out. The residents were advised to resolve this issue by improving the collection pipework.

“This has happened on two occasions and both times we have contacted United Utilities on behalf of the residents who have supplied bottled water.

“We have also given the residents contact details for a firm that can provide water to fill the tanks. This is the responsibility of the homeowners, not the council or United Utilities.

“These are privately owned properties and it is the responsibility of the owner to rectify the issue.”