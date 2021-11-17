An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a park in Lancashire.

Police say they were called to Scott Park in Burnley at around 5.30pm on Tuesday November 16, following reports a teenage girl had been subjected to a serious sexual assault by a man.

A cordon remains in place in the park as officers investigate and enquiries are ongoing.

No arrest has been made at this stage.

The force say that the victim and her family are being supported by officers.

Patrols in the area have been stepped up and anyone with any information or CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation is urged to contact Lancashire Police.