The Liverpool bomber suspect Emad Al Swealmeen had been buying parts for his homemade device since at least April, it has been revealed.

The 32-year-old died in the blast in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

The incident was declared a terrorist attack and the UK terror threat level has since been raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack is “highly likely”.

The Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West Russ Jackson has today said a 'complex picture is emerging of the component parts of the device'.

They believe Al Swealmeen could have been preparing for the attack since he moved into his flat in Liverpool seven months ago.

His next of kin has been traced, who informed police that he was born in Iraq.

It has also been confirmed that he had episodes of mental illness, which 'will form part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand.'

"The taxi in which the device exploded has now been removed and today line searches by specialist officers will take place at the hospital," Jackson said.

Police and bomb disposal outside of Liverpool's Women's Hospital after the explosion. Credit: PA

He continued: "There is much comment in the media about Al Swealmeen and it is clear that he was known to many people.

"We continue to appeal for people who knew him, especially those who associated with him this year as we try and piece together the events leading up to this incident and the reasons for it.

"At this time we are not finding any link to others in the Merseyside area of concern but this remains a fast moving investigation and as more becomes known we cannot rule out action against others."