A man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-six from Oldham.

Tamby Dowling died after being stabbed following an attack at 7pm on Monday, 8 November.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Water Mill Avenue, Chadderton.

A teenage girl, 16, also required hospital treatment after the attack, but has since been released.

Abid Mahmood, of Cambridge Street, Oldham, has been charged with murder and section 18 assault.

The 34-year-old will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 17 November.