Lancashire Police have launched a survey to ask women and girls about their thoughts on personal safety.

The survey, called Your Voice Matters, aims to understand the experiences of women and girls across the county.

In July, the Government announced its strategy to ensure women and girls are safe everywhere at home, online and on the streets in response to the murder of Sarah Everard in London.

Lancashire Police say the answers given in this survey will be anonymously analysed by UCLan to inform Lancashire’s policing response to the Government strategy.

It is open to women and girls aged 13 and over.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley, from Lancashire Police, said: "I am committed to listening to and acting upon the results of the survey.

"Some of the results may make for uncomfortable reading for us and our partners, but I personally want to ensure we are doing the best we can to keep people safe, support victims and survivors and make changes where they are needed"

The forces also says although feeling unsafe is not exclusive to women, sexual violence and harassment offences are overwhelmingly committed by males against females.

The Your Voice Matters survey is available until Friday 10 December.

