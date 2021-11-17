One of the UKs most hotly tipped prospects Muhammad Mokaev has signed with the worlds biggest MMA promotion UFC, making him the youngest fighter on their roster.

The 21-year-old who fights out of Manchester signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion in its flyweight division this week. He had been on the UFC’s radar for some time and is currently undefeated and on a 30 fight win streak.

Muhammad Mokaev Credit: Instagram/Muhammad Mokaev

He told Granada Reports:

I’m very excited to show the young generation that you can achieve anything even being a refugee in UK. Now I’m the youngest fighter in UFC. My dream is to become the youngest UFC Champion and prove again that everything is possible Muhammad Mokaev

Mokaev’s journey started in Dagestan and after finding a home as a refugee in Wigan at the age of 12, he honed his skills in combat sports becoming the British wrestling champion and European champion in Brasillian jiu-jitsu. Wanting to make his father proud, he started his amateur MMA career in 2015, he quickly rose up the ranks staying undefeated and impressing the MMA world.

In 2018 Mokaev won his first IMMAF World Championship whilst representing England before becoming professional in 2020, winning every professional fight so far. He is widely regarded as an accomplished fighter despite his young age and will look to become the UFCs youngest ever champion.

He had previously been given the opportunity to break into the world’s biggest MMA promotion on their reality TV competition ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ but turned it down believing that his record should speak for itself and he deserved a straight route in.

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard confirmed that he was on their radar: