Stop The Bleed: Survivors of the Manchester Arena attack learn life saving first aid
Bereaved families and survivors of the Manchester Arena attack have been learning essential first aid skills which could save lives if there were another terrorist attack.
The inquiry into the attack has heard how it could be at least half an hour before paramedics arrive at the scene and that the public will have to plug the care gap.
The first ten minutes after an attack can be crucial in stopping an individual "bleeding out" and the reality is that members of public are likely to be first on scene before emergency responders.
Ruth Murrell was at the concert with her daughter Emily and admits she didn't know what to do.
Emily was 12 at the time of the attack and suffered serious shrapnel injuries. She spent more than 5 weeks in hospital and had 15 operations.
Ruth Murrell joined other bereaved families and survivors taking part in a first aid course specifically focused on stopping blood loss.
Simon Rogers from Turrett training ltd hosted the course and says applying a tourniquet is a simple skill anyone can learn.
Figen Murray- the mother of Martyn Hett who died in the attack has been campaigning for "stop the bleed" kits to be made available to the public, saying they could be the difference between "life or death."
And plans have now been unveiled for specialist first aid kits containing tourniquets and military style dressings to be made available in crowded spaces like arenas, football stadiums and railway stations.
The Public Access Trauma (PAcT) First Aid Kits have been launched by National Counter Terrorism Security Office in conjunction with St John Ambulance and citizenAID.
St John Ambulance’s Medical Director, Dr Lynn Thomas said: “The launch of these standards is an important step forward on a path towards saving more lives.
What is in a PAcT first aid kit?
Personal Protective Equipment (two sets of PPE, made up of disposable gloves [x 4 pairs], disposable glasses, disposable face mask)
Tuff cut scissors x 2
Large trauma wound dressing x 4
Woven triangular bandage x 2
Tourniquet x 2
CPR face shield x 2
Indelible marker pen x 2
PAcT First Aid Kit aide memoire (expert guidance – including text and imagery – from St John Ambulance and citizenAID) which is being made freely available online.