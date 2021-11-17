Play video

Bereaved families and survivors of the Manchester Arena attack have been learning essential first aid skills which could save lives if there were another terrorist attack.

The inquiry into the attack has heard how it could be at least half an hour before paramedics arrive at the scene and that the public will have to plug the care gap.

The first ten minutes after an attack can be crucial in stopping an individual "bleeding out" and the reality is that members of public are likely to be first on scene before emergency responders.

Tributes in Manchester after the Arena Bomb attack in May 2017.

Ruth Murrell was at the concert with her daughter Emily and admits she didn't know what to do.

Emily was 12 at the time of the attack and suffered serious shrapnel injuries. She spent more than 5 weeks in hospital and had 15 operations.

Play video

Ruth Murrell joined other bereaved families and survivors taking part in a first aid course specifically focused on stopping blood loss.

Simon Rogers from Turrett training ltd hosted the course and says applying a tourniquet is a simple skill anyone can learn.

Play video

Figen Murray- the mother of Martyn Hett who died in the attack has been campaigning for "stop the bleed" kits to be made available to the public, saying they could be the difference between "life or death."

And plans have now been unveiled for specialist first aid kits containing tourniquets and military style dressings to be made available in crowded spaces like arenas, football stadiums and railway stations.

Figen Murray

The Public Access Trauma (PAcT) First Aid Kits have been launched by National Counter Terrorism Security Office in conjunction with St John Ambulance and citizenAID.

St John Ambulance’s Medical Director, Dr Lynn Thomas said: “The launch of these standards is an important step forward on a path towards saving more lives.

Whilst they are not mandatory, the long-term aim is for PAcT First Aid kits to become as commonplace and widely accepted as public access defibrillators.

What is in a PAcT first aid kit?