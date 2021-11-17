Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Morecambe.It follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy after a man in his 20s was shot in the face.Police were called to reports of gunshots in an alleyway to the rear of Skipton Street at 5.56pm on Monday 15 November.The victim, from Morecambe, was rushed to hospital where he still remains in a 'serious but stable condition'.Detectives earlier today (November 17) arrested two Morecambe men, aged 26 and 55, on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody for questioning along with the 13-year-old boy.Patrols have been increased in the area and anyone with information or concerns is asked to approach an officer.

Credit: MEN

Det Ch Insp James Edmonds, of West Division, said: “This is a fast-paced inquiry and we now have three people in custody in connection with the offence.“This shooting has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would continue to ask anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to us.“We know a number of people were in the area at the time of the offence and I would encourage anyone who saw happened and has yet to speak to police, to come forward immediately.”Anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 1181 of November 15th, 2021.You can also submit information here. Alternatively report it online here or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.