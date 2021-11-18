Aston Villa job not a stepping stone to Liverpool says Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has insisted taking the helm at Aston Villa is not a stepping stone to returning to Anfield.

The 41 year old former Liverpool captain held his first news conference since becoming Villa manager after leaving Scottish giants Rangers.

And he's insisted that he's concentrating on winning trophies and staying in the Premier League at the Midland's side.

That includes avoiding any speculation that he's in training to take over Jurgen Klopp's leadership at Anfield.

Play video

Gerrard added that the lure of the Premier League convinced to move back south of the border.

He said it was also a chance to be closer to his wife Alex and their children who have remained on Merseyside.

Steven Gerrard and his wife Alex

Gerrard said he hoped to bring European football back to the club, but would concentrate on domestic success first.