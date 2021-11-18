Former Everton and England player Gary Stevens' son has died following a 'courageous battle' with cancer.

Four-year-old Jack was diagnosed last year with Juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML), a rare form of blood cancer that affects young children.

The Barrow-in-Furness-born footballer, 58, who now lives in Australia with his family, had highlighted his son's need for a stem cell donor with the support of Everton.

The club made a heartfelt plea to fans in September to help Stevens, who played for the Blues and England in the 1980s.

They opened their doors to swabbing events hosted by blood cancer charity DKMS, to find potential donors to add to the international register to help save more lives.

Everton announced Jack's passing on social media.

A statement said: "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened to learn that Gary Stevens’ four-year-old son, Jack, has passed away following his courageous battle with leukaemia."Our thoughts are with Gary and his family at this incredibly sad time."

Stevens transferred to Rangers in 1988, who also shared their condolences on social media.

A statement said: "Everyone at Rangers is today deeply saddened to hear of the death of former player Gary Stevens’ son Jack, aged just four. "Jack fought a courageous battle with leukaemia and the thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Gary and his family at this especially sad time."

If you would like to be a stem cell donor, you can find out more information here.