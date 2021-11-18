A man has died in a fire caused by a discarded cigarette at a block of flats in Merseyside.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the early hours of Tuesday 16 November inside a flat on the 12th floor of Quarry Green Heights, Quarry Green in Kirkby.

Firefighters say the blaze was accidental and caused by a discarded cigarette. No one else was injured in the incident.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service is warning of the dangers of smoking in the home following the man's tragic death.

They urged people to "take extra care when you're tired" and said "it’s very easy to fall asleep while your cigarette is still burning and it could easily set furniture alight."

Mark Thomas, Group Manager for Prevention at MFRS, said: ““Smoking remains the biggest killer in accidental fires in the home and this tragic incident shows the very real dangers smoking poses."

He continued: “The most important thing that anyone can do to keep themselves safe from fire is to have working smoke alarms and we would urge residents across Merseyside to take time out of their day to check theirs are working. “