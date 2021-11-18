Play video

Reporter Tim Scott was one of the first people to experience the Floating Earth and speak to the artist who created it.

The waterways of Wigan and Leigh are being celebrated for the next ten days with art installations highlighting their beauty.

Internationally acclaimed artist, Luke Jerram, will bring his brand new 'Floating Earth' to Pennington Flash for 10 days from 19 November.

'Floating Earth' is a 10m diameter replica of planet Earth, projected with imagery taken directly from NASA.

It will give visitors a unique experience to view the Earth as though it has impossibly fallen from the sky.

Floating earth evokes the view that astronauts have of the globe

There will also be a light trail along the canal path at Wigan Pier.

Councillor Chris Ready, portfolio holder for culture at Wigan Council said: “This will be a really exciting and creative event held across two of our Borough’s most iconic areas.“The Floating Earth at Pennington Flash is set to be a particular highlight, giving Wigan residents, and beyond, the first chance to experience a new perspective on our place on the planet through this incredible vision of the Earth.”

To book on to the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/luke-jerram-at-pennington-flash-tickets-194512310557