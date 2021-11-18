Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Former Manchester United and Scotland footballer Denis Law has unveiled a bronze statue of himself in his hometown of Aberdeen.

Sharing a stage with former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, Mr Law, 81, said: "It means everything to me.

"Thank you today to the Aberdeen City Council and the Denis Law Legacy Trust for this unbelievable moment."

Credit: PA

Sir Alex added: "I think this statue definitely captures him - the only thing is I don't see him wiping his sweater on his nose.

"It is an honour for me to speak by this wonderful statue in the City of Aberdeen.

"I think Denis epitomises a Scotsman, he showed fantastic courage at 15 years of age, to go down to Huddersfield, as a young kid, not many have the courage to do that type of thing.

Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

"He had the chance to be a great player, he took the chance and his career was incredible. He was a fantastic player. He was the greatest Scots player of all time, no question."

Law, who was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, is one of United's greatest strikers, scoring 237 goals for the club.