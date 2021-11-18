Play video

Video report by Tim Scott.

Some of the original sets and props from the Postman Pat television series are to go on display for the first time in Greater Manchester.

The Welcome to Greendale exhibition opens at Waterside in Sale, Trafford, home to Cosgrove Hall Films Archive, on Saturday 20 November.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the animated postman and his black and white cat, Waterside is displaying and archiving all of the remaining original and handmade sets. Pat's cottage, the school, the lighthouse, and the Pencaster Square, complete with original props, will be exhibited at the venue's Lauriston Gallery.

All the remaining original sets will be on display Credit: Waterside Arts

Postman Pat was first commissioned by the BBC in 1979. The stop motion series, set in the lake District, was written by John Cuncliffe and voiced by Ken Barrie.

The first 13 episodes aired on the BBC in 1981, brought to life by the prolific director of animation Ivor Wood and produced initially by Woodland Animation Ltd.

In 2003, Entertainment Rights and Cosgrove Hall Films team up to develop Postman Pat: Special Delivery, reusing parts of the original sets but also expanded on Pat's world to include the town of Pencaster. The final new episode aired in 2017.

The Welcome to Greendale exhibition will be open from Saturday 20th November to Saturday 8 January. Entry is free.