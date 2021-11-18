Terror police formally identify Liverpool suspect as Emad Al Swealmeen
Counter terror police investigating the explosion in a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital say they have formally identified the man who was killed in the blast, Emad Al Swealmeen.
Detectives are due to speak to a relative and say that Al Swealmeen is believed to have been born in Iraq.
Sections of the hospital will be reopened in the coming days but the whole area will not be clear till at least Sunday, a week after the suspected terror attack
Officers say they are continuing to search two addresses in the city at Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park and Sutcliffe Street in Kensington.
They say that Rutland Avenue is their main focus.
Anyone who has any information should call on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Women's Hospital incident.