Counter terror police investigating the explosion in a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital say they have formally identified the man who was killed in the blast, Emad Al Swealmeen.

Detectives are due to speak to a relative and say that Al Swealmeen is believed to have been born in Iraq.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson

The scene at the hospital remains in place however the car has been removed and officers continue to conduct fingertip searches. Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson

Forensics officers are still at the scene of the blast but the car has been removed

Sections of the hospital will be reopened in the coming days but the whole area will not be clear till at least Sunday, a week after the suspected terror attack

Officers say they are continuing to search two addresses in the city at Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park and Sutcliffe Street in Kensington.

They say that Rutland Avenue is their main focus.

Anyone who has any information should call on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Women's Hospital incident.