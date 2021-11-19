A man has been jailed for eight years for raping a woman in Burnley.

Jamal Sadiq, 27, of South Street, Haslingden committed the offence in 2018.

He was arrested and interviewed but falsely claimed that the sexual activity had been consensual.

Following a trial at Burnley Crown Court in September, Sadiq was found guilty of rape.

As well as being given the custodial sentence, Sadiq was ordered to sign the sex offender’s register for life.

DC Vicky Heys, of East CID, said: “Sadiq is a manipulative and remorseless individual who consistently lied throughout this case and forced his victim to re-live her ordeal by taking the case to trial, which meant she had to give evidence in court.

“I hope the outcome of this case and the significant conviction handed down to Sadiq will give other victims the confidence to come forward, knowing they will be believed and that Lancashire Police will do all they can to bring the offender to justice.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it to police via 101 or https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/