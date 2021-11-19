Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Belgian player is now isolating and will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as the Champions League visit from Paris St Germain next Wednesday.

De Bruyne returned the positive test some time after Belgium's draw with Wales in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, a match in which he scored.

Play video

City manager Pep Guardiola said: "Unfortunately Kevin got positive from Covid in Belgium. He will be 10 days isolating. Two days ago he told me.

"I think he's here in England but forget about his fitness and momentum - he's positive and has to recover well, be healthy as possible. That's more important than everything else.

When someone is positive be careful because people are still dying right now in this pandemic situation. Pep Guardiola

He will miss Champions League and Premier league fixtures in 10 days isolation

Pep Guardiola says the player was vaccinated and added that he hoped his symptoms would be minor.