Play video

A new report on the impact on people staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic has found communities in Liverpool which were already experiencing inequality suffered more than others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Home In Liverpool During Covid-19 says that experiences varied significantly for people from different racial backgrounds.

The findings are based on interviews with people from a range of ages, ethnicities, faiths and migration backgrounds in the city region.

It shows areas which suffered most were already struggling due to structural racism and austerity but does say that communities came together to support each other.

Whatever the hardships the pandemic brought, they were piled on top of pre-existing struggles. At Home in Liverpool During Covid-19

Liverpool was hit particularly hard by the pandemic. It had the highest mortality rate among all of England's core cities.

The report says people in some parts of the city are now likely to die 13 years earlier on average than in other areas.

Liverpool also had among the UK's highest rates of business closures and unemployment during the first lockdown.

Liverpool's parks were seen as a "space for escape" Credit: ITV Granada

A team of community researchers quizzed 33 participants about their own experiences as part of Stay Home Stories, a project in partnership between Queen Mary University London, University of Liverpool, the Museum of the Home, National Museums Liverpool and the Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers).

They say they found some of the structural inequalities and exclusions which were already within Liverpool were made worse by the pandemic.

One person told interviewers about the racialised nature of the inequalities, saying "In my home city, it’s very difficult for me to excel up until recently. It’s structural racism without a doubt."

Another man, who has lived in Toxteth for all of his life, told Granada Reports about the inequalities he perceived during the pandemic.

We had nothing... People who had money in the north end could go into restaurants in town and have a nice big slap up meal. The highlight of the day for someone around here was basically to go to a supermarket. And to be honest with you, there's a lot of people who couldn't even afford to do that. Roger Anthony Dove

Dr Salman Shahid is a GP who works across the region.

He says Covid has exposed social inequalities between areas.

Health care and social care needs to to go into these areas and to figure out what can we do to uplift these ethnic minorities, particularly the BAME groups. Dr Salman Shahid

The study looked at the effects of staying at home and questioned the assumption that home would be a safe space.

It also investigated the idea of belonging.

Researchers found that people with family abroad faced an extra struggle, thanks to Brexit and challenges with visa applications.

Polish student Adrianna Radlowska Credit: ITV Granada

Adrianna Radlowska, 20, is a second-year architecture student from Poland.

She found it more difficult to return home because of the price of Covid tests for air travel and ended up staying through lockdown.

The 20 year old said it became frustrating to see British students being able to go home for comfort during the crisis.

For a lot of people, it piled on top. Locally, it was about that sort of trust. It was about maybe feeling a bit let down by some of the bigger discussions and realising that the best support networks were through local organisations. Dr Kathy Burrell, University of Liverpool

Al-Rahama Mosque in Liverpool Credit: ITV Granada

Local faith groups and community organisations are highlighted as important providers of support in the pandemic.

While religious practices continued during lockdown, many people described challenges when worshipping at home.

Perceptions that the Eid and Christmas festivals were treated differently also raised concerns in the report about religious inequalities.

The study championed the importance of the city's parks, which were seen as "spaces for both escape and sociability".

There is a huge fallout psychologically from this. People are going to be working through what that meant for them personally, whether it was losing a loved one, insecurity with work or just that not having that connection with people for a long time. That takes a long time to get through. Dr Kathy Burrell, University of Liverpool

The report has tried to put on record people's lives and experiences during one of the most turbulent times in living memory.

Its authors are now calling for more resources to keep communities connected and to help deal with the lasting legacy of lockdown.