Unions stew over Trafford Park tea firm deal

Unilever is selling its tea business to a private equity firm, prompting demands for talks from the union representing three hundred staff at the PG tips plant in Trafford Park.

The tea operation, known as Ekaterra, runs 34 brands and generated £1.7 billion of revenues in 2020, Unilever said.

The sale will cost CVC private equity firm £3.8 billion and comes almost two years after Unilever started the process of reviewing and spinning off the operation.

Alan Jope Chief Executive of Unilever

Unilever's chief executive officer Alan Jope hailed the move as "further progress" as it continues to reshape its consumer portfolio.

We look forward to seeing Ekaterra, with its strong brands and global footprint, prosper under CVC's ownership Alan Jope Chief Executive Unilever

But the Unite union is calling for urgent talks with the company amid fears that a private equity firm may cut jobs.

The deal, expected to be completed next year, will be subject to regulator approval and the union says it wants safeguards for employee security.

Unions fear for the future of workers at the PG Tips plant in Trafford Park in Manchester

We are determined that the new business has a secure future in the UK, and is not further broken up for quick profit Unite union

Leaders say they will be seeking a cast iron guarantee on the future of the Trafford Park site.