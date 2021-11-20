Football fans walk from Anfield to Old Trafford to highlight Mental Health

A group of friends and football rivals are walking 60km (37miles) from Anfield to Old Trafford to highlight the 60 men who die by suicide every hour across the world. They aim to walk from Liverpool Football Club to Manchester United Football Club this weekend as part of Movember – the annual campaign that raises awareness of men’s health issues. Led by George Frewer and Mark Bartlem, Manchester United and Liverpool fans respectively, the pals will cover the miles between their home grounds to raise money and awareness for Movember and the campaign’s work towards mental health and suicide prevention. It's been named the ‘Tash of Two Cities’ Challenge in reference the tradition of growing a moustache during ‘Movember’.

Along their route along the River Mersey and the Manchester Ship Canal, they will promote the importance of conversations around mental and physical health and recognising the alarming statistic that one man dies by suicide every minute across the globe.

George Frewer, a Movember ambassador, Manchester United fan and organiser of the Tash of Two Cities walk, said: “I really believe that just by having conversations, we can help someone who needs an emotional connection and potentially prevent some of these deaths.

"By doing this walk, we’re making it the norm to get together over sport and talk about our feelings as part of the normal conversation.”

The statistics really speak for themselves. We lose a man every minute to suicide. Three out of four suicides in the UK are men and Covid has made it even more difficult for men who are isolated and lonely. Yet there is still a real stigma around men and conversations around mental health. George Frewer

The Tash of Two Cities challenge team

Mark Bartlem, a Liverpool fan and Tash of Two Cities walker, added: “So many of us still feel a pressure to put a brave face on things, be the man of the house and have that stiff upper lip. I’ve been in the position where I’ve bottled up my feelings and acted as though everything was okay. But actually I’ve needed some support and once I’ve asked for help, things have become so much easier.

The words ‘You’ll never walk alone’ obviously mean a great deal to me in football terms but they sum up what we’re trying to do on this walk. We’re showing that we’re all just normal blokes, we like our football, we have our struggles, and it’s okay to talk each other about what’s going on and how we’re feeling. Mark Bartlem

Movember encourages men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. By walking between the football rivals’ home grounds, the friends are hoping to show other men that sport and exercise can not only be good for physical health and social connection but can also be an ideal opportunity to ask friends about how they’re feeling.

The rivalry is always intense between Liverpool and Manchester and right now we’re not short of conversation about both clubs and the most recent game. By bringing the conversations around football and men’s mental health together, we’re hoping to normalise it so that men can feel comfortable asking for help or voicing their struggles. George Frewer

The Tash of Two Cities Challenge will start at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool Football Club on Saturday, 20th November at 9am and will aim to finish at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester United Football Club on Sunday, 21st November between 2pm – 3pm.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help: