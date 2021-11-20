Football fans walk from Anfield to Old Trafford to highlight Mental Health
A group of friends and football rivals are walking 60km (37miles) from Anfield to Old Trafford to highlight the 60 men who die by suicide every hour across the world. They aim to walk from Liverpool Football Club to Manchester United Football Club this weekend as part of Movember – the annual campaign that raises awareness of men’s health issues. Led by George Frewer and Mark Bartlem, Manchester United and Liverpool fans respectively, the pals will cover the miles between their home grounds to raise money and awareness for Movember and the campaign’s work towards mental health and suicide prevention. It's been named the ‘Tash of Two Cities’ Challenge in reference the tradition of growing a moustache during ‘Movember’.
Along their route along the River Mersey and the Manchester Ship Canal, they will promote the importance of conversations around mental and physical health and recognising the alarming statistic that one man dies by suicide every minute across the globe.
George Frewer, a Movember ambassador, Manchester United fan and organiser of the Tash of Two Cities walk, said: “I really believe that just by having conversations, we can help someone who needs an emotional connection and potentially prevent some of these deaths.
"By doing this walk, we’re making it the norm to get together over sport and talk about our feelings as part of the normal conversation.”
Mark Bartlem, a Liverpool fan and Tash of Two Cities walker, added: “So many of us still feel a pressure to put a brave face on things, be the man of the house and have that stiff upper lip. I’ve been in the position where I’ve bottled up my feelings and acted as though everything was okay. But actually I’ve needed some support and once I’ve asked for help, things have become so much easier.
Movember encourages men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. By walking between the football rivals’ home grounds, the friends are hoping to show other men that sport and exercise can not only be good for physical health and social connection but can also be an ideal opportunity to ask friends about how they’re feeling.
The Tash of Two Cities Challenge will start at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool Football Club on Saturday, 20th November at 9am and will aim to finish at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester United Football Club on Sunday, 21st November between 2pm – 3pm.
Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:
Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, aiming to challenge the status quo, shake up men’s health research and transform the way health services reach and support men.
Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org
Papyrus offer support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am – midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org
Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.