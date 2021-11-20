A plaque has been unveiled in Denton in memory of a fallen Manchester firefighter 50 years on from his death.

Wilfred McLaughlan passed away after he was injured in a fire in 1972.

A fellow fire fighter heard about his death and decided to do something to remember him.

The plaque is part of the Fire Brigade Union’s Red Plaque scheme, which seeks to memorialise firefighters who died in the line of duty with a plaque near to where the relevant incident happened.

Bill Armstrong, Frank Holland, Mike Conroy (left to right) - Wilfred McLaughlan's colleagues from Philips Park Station Credit: Jason Lock and the FBU

Wilfred McLaughlan was attending a fire at the Oldham Batteries factory in Denton, Greater Manchester.

The roof collapsed while he was inside and he died later from his injuries, on 25 April 1972, he was just three days away from his retirement.

Credit: FBU

Retired firefighter Graham Bowker was told about the loss of Wilfred when he was posted at his former fire station five years after his passing.

Bowker never forgot about McLaughlan, and when the site where the fire happened was developed he decided to see if he could get a plaque established.

The site has now been developed into a wellness centre.

As firefighters, we are always mindful of the debt we owe to our fellow firefighters who came before us. I first heard this story as a young firefighter, and it has always stayed with me...When I saw the site was being built on I thought it was the right time to start trying to ensure that McLaughlan and his sacrifice were never forgotten. Graham Bowker, Retired Firefighter

Wilfred McLaughlan had no tracable family members but it's clear that his firefighter family have not forgotten him.