Historic Chester jeweller to close after 112 years in the same location

Waltons of Chester

The owners of a historic jewellers in Chester city centre have announced that the store will close for good because the leases have expired.

Walton's, which was founded on Chester's historic Cross in 1909, has been well known to generations of shoppers and visitors to the city.

The jewellry shop was founded by Bertram Walton in 1909. The first location to open was the recognisable store at The Cross, which was followed in 1917 by the opening of the Eastgate shop and in 1935 by the Wrexham branch.

On one of his visits, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, the late Duke of Westminster described Waltons as “a hallmark of excellence in Chester for so many years”.

Waltons at the Cross in Chester.

Presiding over the closing down sale, Managing Director, Richard Hogben has worked for Waltons since 1986.

“On behalf of the Waltons’ team, I can say that it’s been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to be part of the lives of so many wonderful patrons over the years,” he said.