Michelle Turner Deputy CEO of Liverpool Women's Hospital has called for kindness as she updates the public of the next steps following the terror attack that took place on Sunday 13th November.

She told people in a video on the hospital's twitter account that things were "gradually returning to normal".

All hospital services are now back up and running.

The police cordon around the site has been reduced to the main entrance area but police are still on-site with increased security.

What happened?

Taxi driver David Perry arrived at Liverpool Women's Hospital shortly before 11am on Sunday 11 November, soon after his passenger detonated an explosive in the car.

Mr Perry escaped from the taxi without any serious injuries.

The passenger died in the explosion and has been identified as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

Michelle Turner ended her video by stressing the need for kindness and respect for each other following the attack.

Turner said: "We're an inclusive organisation that welcomes everybody through its doors from all cultures, backgrounds and beliefs. At Liverpool Women's we don't discriminate against our staff, patients and public and we don't want what happened here to be used as a reason for people to discriminate against others."