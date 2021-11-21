Two men arrested in Salford over Morecambe shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Salford in connection with a shooting in Morecambe.The arrests happened in a night raid led by armed police at 'Dream Apartments Manchester' on Adelphi Street throughout Saturday.Canine units and forensics officers, all from Lancashire Constabulary, have been going in and out of the block.One of the men arrested is a 19-year-old from Swinton in Salford but no details onthe second man is currently available.A 29-year-old woman from Morecambe has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

What happened?

The raid follows a shooting in an alleyway close to Skipton Street in Morecambe at approximately 5:56 pm on Monday.Police said a man aged in his 20s suffered 'extremely serious' injuries to his face.He remains in hospital in a stable but serious condition.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

Detectives have already made a series of arrests including two boys aged 13 and 16-years-old from Lancaster who has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.They have both since been bailed.A 41-year-old woman from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of assisting the offenders and remains in custody.A 55-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.Levi McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court, Morecambe, was charged with attempted murder and appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “While we have made more arrests and a man has been charged, our enquiries are very much ongoing."Police are encouraging anyone with any information about the shooting to contact them.