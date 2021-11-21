Man arrested after two bodies were found in Walton home
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead inside a Lancashire house.
A man and a woman were declared dead at the home on Cann Bridge Street near Preston.
A cordon is in place, and a forensic tent can be seen close to the property in Higher Walton, South Ribble.
Floral tributes have already been left close to the home.
Lancashire Police were called to the property at 1.40 pm on Saturday following reports of a concern for the safety of the occupants of the property.They forced their way into the home and found two people dead.A spokesman for the force said on Saturday: "Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.""The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this time."