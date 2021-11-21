A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead inside a Lancashire house.

A man and a woman were declared dead at the home on Cann Bridge Street near Preston.

A cordon is in place, and a forensic tent can be seen close to the property in Higher Walton, South Ribble.

Floral tributes have already been left close to the home.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

Lancashire Police were called to the property at 1.40 pm on Saturday following reports of a concern for the safety of the occupants of the property.They forced their way into the home and found two people dead.A spokesman for the force said on Saturday: "Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.""The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this time."