Cyclist Mark Cavendish has suffered a 'small collapsed lung' and broken two ribs following a crash at a track event in Belgium.

Tweeting from his hospital bed, Cavendish said he was "overwhelmed and thankful for all the support and well-wishes", adding that his crash had been caused by water on the track.

His team, Deceuninck - Quick Step initially confirmed the cyclist, from the Isle of Man's condition, saying he had spent time in hospital following the incident at the Ghent Six Day.

They said: "Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax [collapsed lung], both of which have been treated with medication and he has been kept in the hospital for observation."

His wife Peta also tweeted to thanks people for their messages of support following the crash.

36-year-old Cavendish has enjoyed a revival this season, equaling Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour de France stage wins in July.