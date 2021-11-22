Play video

ITV Granada Reports' Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Actress and singer Victoria Ekanoye has said she is determined to 'kick cancer's backside'.

The ex-Coronation Street actress was diagnosed with breast cancer last month after finding two lumps whilst breast feeding her then six-month-old baby.

Talking candidly about her diagnosis, the 39-year-old from Greater Manchester said: "It’s taken the wind out of our sails a little bit.

"I feel lucky because it could’ve been at a point where I was facing not being around for my baby boy which is not something you ever want to even think about."

Credit: PA

Victoria is preparing for a double mastectomy instead of a single one, she said: "I don’t want to look over my shoulder for the rest of my life.

"I have sickle cell and it just complicates the entire process. It will take 3/4 hours they will have to remove all my blood and replace it with non sickle blood."

Victoria says she is the ninth person in her family to have cancer, and the fifth person to have breast cancer.

Her surgery date is set for the 17 December.

"I'm stubborn", she said. "I refuse to let this beat me. The girls have served me well; they’ve fed my son and I cannot be more grateful"

Her friend, and ex-colleague from Coronation Street, Katie McGlynn, was close to tears when she said: “I’m so proud of her. It’s a massive thing what she’s doing - she can raise awareness for a lot of women like her."

Victoria Ekanoye discovered two lumps in her breast while she was feeding her son.

Actress Kimberley Hart Stewart said: “I can’t imagine what she’s going through and how strong she’s being and thinking about others even in this scenario.

"When it’s happening to her she’s still thinking about raising money for others and that’s very commendable.“

After seeing her play Angie in Corrie and singing sensationally on the Celebrity X Factor, what is next for Victoria when all this is over?

She said: "I have lots of plans and I know people say this all the time but I can’t say exactly - I have filmed a little something that will be out at the end of January. So while I’m recovering I’ll be watching that which will be great."

Manchester stars gathered to support the actress and singer as she held a fundraising event, Bye Bye Boobies, to raise money for cancer prevention and sickle cell disease.

Fighting back the tears she says: "So many people in the world will have been affected by this. This is a celebration of life and to just kick cancer's backside."