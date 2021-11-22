Blog by Nicole Deans, a life-long Manchester United fan, who writes United She Stands.

Although inevitable, the poignant end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as Manchester United manager left him (and I'm sure some others) without a dry eye.

His interview was heartfelt, raw and showed the human being behind the man who openly said was in his dream role managing the club he both played for and supports.

Admittedly, maybe this side of him contributed to his unwillingness at times to be completely ruthless, drop players and take risks.

It started so well. A role that was only meant to be temporary seen him fill shoes that had previously been worn by the likes of Sir Matt Busby, Sir Alex Ferguson and of course in more recent times David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

The question is though, can anyone come in and get us winning trophies again? Or perhaps more importantly, would they want to?

Sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he accepts he paid the price for not being able to "take the next step". Credit: PA Images

The running of the club has been the forefront of the problem. This isn't to say that Solskjaer's time wasn't up. Even as a staunch supporter of his I knew he had reached his ceiling.

I do however believe the squad is in much better shape than when he came in, that he steadied the ship and as we know got so close to silverware on more than one occasion.

But recent results and the overall momentum have simply not been good enough. Losing is one thing. The manner of which we lose has been something else entirely.

He is to blame. The players are to blame. And the coaches too.

Manchester United fans protested at Old Trafford in May against club owners the Glazer brothers.

Having said that, while players can come and go and managers can part ways, the owners sit pretty happy with the brand as opposed to the club itself.

There was the super league debacle obviously, but prior to that the structure and heart of United has been crumbling.

Which is why I believe regardless of who comes in to take over the managerial role, we may well be in this position again in a few years.

The fact that we now have an interim, until we get the next interim and then the next manager speaks volumes about the running of the club and about how the board are so unprepared when it comes to the football side as opposed to the business side of things.

You could even say it was a metaphorical representation of when the roof was leaking. Wait until the rain is pouring in to act.

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, calling him an "outstanding human being". Credit: PA Images

The ups and downs of supporting this club are like no other. On the one hand we have seen nostalgic magic this season with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. On the other, we never really know what to expect.

But now as we enter this next chapter, the only thing sure is that Ole will always have my respect, unlike those anonymous vultures online who have berated him personally as opposed to in a professional capacity.

And unlike those who took this club, got us into debt and couldn't care less about the fans feelings so long as the cheques are still coming in.

My only hope is that going forward, we have someone to come in that not only has a footballing brain, but respects what the club means to the fans.

Because as the past few years have shown us, football is nothing without those singing in the stands.