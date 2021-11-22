Liverpool will host a major G7 meeting discussing economic resilience post-Covid, global health and human rights, it has been announced.

The city was chosen because of its history as a port city, its links around the world and thriving cultural life.

The Museum of Liverpool will be the main location for the talks in December, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosting her counterparts from all over the world as the final event of the UK's Presidency of the G7.

The City Council and Merseyside Police say they are working to minimise any disruption in the run up to the event.

Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool, said: "Liverpool is proud to have been chosen to host this global event on behalf of the UK government.

We are a fitting choice given our cultural significance, musical importance and sporting greatness which attracts visitors from around the world, as well as our scientific and architectural innovation. Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

"It is an incredible opportunity to showcase our amazing city to the G7 leaders - as well as the international media - who will be here to report on the event.

"We will promote Liverpool’s global heritage, its international outlook and ties, and show what a fantastic British and world city it is."

The city’s famous waterfront will be the main location for the talks - with the Museum of Liverpool hosting the meetings.

The city will be in the global spotlight as leaders from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU take part in discussions and experience first-hand some of the city’s major attractions.

The event will also include delegates from India, South Korea, South Africa and Australia, as well as - for the first time at a G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting - a number of South East Asian countries.

The cost of the event will be met by the Government and not by local Council Tax payers.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Liverpool is often described as ‘the world in one city’, so I can think of no more fitting city to host the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial meeting.

"We are an outward-facing and welcoming region - and nation - known around the world as a global leader in sport, culture, music, heritage and so much more.

"Where we were once leaders of the First Industrial Revolution, we are pioneers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leading the world in digital and green innovation.

"From the recently launched Pandemic Institute to revolutionary projects like HyNet and our own Mersey Tidal Power scheme, there is nowhere that better embodies the best of our country’s past and an exciting vision for the future.

"The eyes of the world will be on the Liverpool City Region during this summit, and we have a fantastic story to tell. While they’re here, I’m sure that the Foreign and Development Ministers and the world’s press – like the many, many tourists we attract every year - won’t be afraid to spend a few pounds in the local economy!"