Merseyside Police will maintain a mobile police station at Liverpool Women’s Hospital to reassure staff and the public as the examination of the scene ends following the explosion on Remembrance Sunday.

Investigators from Counter Terrorism Police North West have conducted a painstaking examination of the scene, assisted by Merseyside Police who have staffed the cordon 24 hours a day since the incident.

Officers have now recovered all necessary evidence for further examination and have closed the cordon.

Scene of explosion on Remembrance Sunday Credit: PA

Repair work is being carried out at the front of the hospital, but the removal of the cordon will mark an important step in its return to normality. A mobile police station will now be on site, staffed by officers from Merseyside Police.

The scene at Sutcliffe Street, Kensington has also been closed, while searches by Counter Terrorism Police North West remain ongoing at Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park.

Police will continue to carry out high visibility patrols in all those areas affected with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, community engagement officers from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and representatives of the Local Authority.

Under very difficult circumstances the work of everyone at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in the past week has been remarkable Jon Roy, Assistant Chief Constable, Merseyside Police

Lynn Greenhalgh, Medical Director at Liverpool Women’s said: “We realise that the last week or so has been a very challenging time for everyone associated with Liverpool Women’s.

"With the support of Merseyside Police and other agencies we have been able to respond to the impact of recent events and gradually start to plan for a return to a normal Liverpool Women’s".

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should contact Counter Terrorism Police North West on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Women's Hospital incident.

Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.