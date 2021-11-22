Michael Carrick says the Manchester United team is 'emotional' following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

But Carrick, who was placed in caretaker charge after Solskjaer left the club on Sunday, has urged his players to quickly refocus ahead of their Champions League trip to Villarreal.

To see Ole unfortunately lose his job yesterday was tough for me and tough for a lot of people at the club. You could tell by the emotion around the place yesterday what Ole meant to everyone. Michael Carrick, caretaker manager

In a press conference ahead of the Villarreal match, Carrick said: "It has been an emotional time for everyone at the club.

"I've been working with Ole now for three years and I've known him an awful lot longer. I know the person he is, the values he has, what he believes and how he treats people.

"To see Ole unfortunately lose his job yesterday was tough for me and tough for a lot of people at the club.

"You could tell by the emotion around the place yesterday what Ole meant to everyone.

"We understand and Ole understands it's a results business so as much as you build the right foundations and environment and you show people the way, you sometimes don't get what you deserve."

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick has urged the Manchester United team to refocus following the sacking of Solskjaer. Credit: UEFA

United captain Harry Mcguire, who sat along side Carrick during the press conference, said the Norwegian came to United's Carrington training ground to say his goodbyes.

"The manager came in and he spoke to us and it was an emotional day," Maguire said.

"Everyone's got a huge amount of respect for Ole and what he's done for the club.

He's a legend of the club and he will remain a legend for the club. I don't want to go into too much depth about what he said but he wished us well. Harry Mcguire, Manchester United captain

"He said he'd be supporting us, he said we needed to get back on track, get focused for the game against Villarreal now and make sure we go into it with a positive mindset.

"One thing he did say was that he'd be supporting us and wanting us to win every game of football which shows the value of the man."

Michael Carrick told the press conference about the emotion behind Solskjaer's exit, and thanked the former player for his hard work.

Play video

Speaking about the upcoming game, Carrick added: "Football is football and it's business as usual today in terms of preparing the team for tomorrow's game.

"It's a privilege for me to sit in this position and I understand the responsibilities that come with that.

"The focus now is on flipping our mindset very quickly and that's something this club has done very well historically."

Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford, and says he accepts he paid the price for not being able to "take the next step".

Carrick said he was told by United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he would be put in temporary charge just 12 hours after the team's defeat.

Mcguire admitted the players must accept responsibility for their role in Solskjaer's sacking.

He said: "Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field.

"We're the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as a group, the management and players.

"Ultimately the manager had paid the price so we're all disappointed. We take huge responsibility. We haven't been good enough individually or collectively as a team.

"We've spoken about that and now we've got to look forward to get the club back to where it was.

"The last few months have been nowhere near good enough and the players are responsible for that as well."

Solskjaer was sacked from his position as manager following the club's 4-1 defeat away to Watford. Credit: PA Images

The club says it plans to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season before a long-term replacement is named.

Carrick refused to be drawn on who the next manager could be, and instead insisted the team was focusing on their upcoming games.

He said: "It's literally just over 24 hours since everything unfolded and the game is not much further away so that is all I've been thinking about," he said at the Monday lunchtime press conference.

"I've not looked past that. We've got a big game on the weekend (against Premier League leaders Chelsea) but we will address that when we need to. As long as the club want me I will give my best."

When asked what had gone wrong this season, Carrick said: "We could talk through all sorts of things, but it's not the time to look back now. I know what I could done better. It's important everyone looks at themselves and they don't look elsewhere."