Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking from Manchester United.

The 48-year-old Norwegian football manager has been under increasing pressure ever since a series of home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

His almost three-year reign at Old Trafford came to an end on Sunday following United's 4-1 defeat against Watford.

Ronaldo regularly delivered under Solskjaer's command this season, and has shown a lot of respect for his former boss.

The 36-year-old, who rejoined United in August, posted two photo on Instagram for his 368 million followers.

It said: "He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being.

"I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him."Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

One photo was taken this year, the other taken during his first stint with United in the early 2000s when the pair played alongside each other.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates a goal with Cristiano Ronaldo in August 2006. Credit: PA

Another Manchester United great has also paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bryan Robson, who is releasing a new documentary called 'Robbo: The Bryan Robson Story', said: "Unfortunately, when you're a manager of a club like Manchester United, or any of the big clubs, expectations are there and you have to win things."

He continued to say: "I wish Ole the best in his future, but I think the club did have to move on."

Former United player Bryan Robson on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure from the club.

Solskjaer, a former United striker, was appointed caretaker boss in December 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho.

He became the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby, and was handed the permanent role the following March.

United finished second behind Manchester City last season but currently lie seventh, six points off West Ham in fourth and 12 behind leaders Chelsea.

Solskjaer insisted he could still turn things around in the wake of another chastening afternoon at Vicarage Road, but it appears the club disagreed.

Credit: PA

The club said they had reached the 'difficult' decision to let the Norwegian football manager go on Sunday 21 November.

In a statement released on Twitter, United said: "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.

"His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments.

"He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family."