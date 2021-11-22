Golborne High School in Wigan locked down after gun threats made online

Armed Police were deployed to the high school as a precaution. Credit: MEN Syndication

A school in Greater Manchester was placed in lockdown following an online threat they had a gun.

Armed police were called to Golborne High School, in Wigan, at around 10:42am on Monday, after the threat was made online.

The school was locked down as a precaution, but police say no-one was seen with a firearm.

Armed officers were rushed to the school, but Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they now believe the threat to be a hoax.

GMP said: "Police received a report online of what is now believed to be a hoax, from an individual claiming that they were going to attend a school on Lowton Road, Golborne, in possession of a firearm.

"Officers attended and it was established that there was no one with a firearm present in the area. Enquiries are ongoing."

It added that patrols will remain in the area for reassurance.

Parents and pupils gathered outside the school as news of the lockdown spread on social media.