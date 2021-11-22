A school in Greater Manchester was placed in lockdown following an online threat they had a gun.

Armed police were called to Golborne High School, in Wigan, at around 10:42am on Monday, after the threat was made online.

The school was locked down as a precaution, but police say no-one was seen with a firearm.

Armed officers were rushed to the school, but Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they now believe the threat to be a hoax.

GMP said: "Police received a report online of what is now believed to be a hoax, from an individual claiming that they were going to attend a school on Lowton Road, Golborne, in possession of a firearm.

"Officers attended and it was established that there was no one with a firearm present in the area. Enquiries are ongoing."

It added that patrols will remain in the area for reassurance.