Golborne High School in Wigan locked down after gun threats made online
A school in Greater Manchester was placed in lockdown following an online threat they had a gun.
Armed police were called to Golborne High School, in Wigan, at around 10:42am on Monday, after the threat was made online.
The school was locked down as a precaution, but police say no-one was seen with a firearm.
Armed officers were rushed to the school, but Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they now believe the threat to be a hoax.
GMP said: "Police received a report online of what is now believed to be a hoax, from an individual claiming that they were going to attend a school on Lowton Road, Golborne, in possession of a firearm.
"Officers attended and it was established that there was no one with a firearm present in the area. Enquiries are ongoing."
It added that patrols will remain in the area for reassurance.