Police have cordoned off a sports centre in Liverpool after a teenage girl was found unconscious. A large police presence is currently on Great Homer Street and a cordon set up around Lifestyles Gym.Police say a 16-year-old girl was found unconscious on Buckingham Street, close to the sports centre.

She was rushed to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.Detectives investigating the incident ask anyone with any information to get in touch.Detective Sergeant Timothy Farley said: “We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and are working to establish the full circumstances of how a young woman was found unresponsive. “If you were in the Great Homer Street area late last night and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please let us know. “Similarly if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage then please review it and get in touch if you see anything. Information you hold could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000810802. You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form.