Play video

ITV Granada Reports' Merseyside Correspondent Andy Bonner has the story.

It claims the life of one person every 13 seconds and now researchers in Liverpool are asking for help to combat it.

Many think of Pneumonia as a disease which affects the elderly, but it is also the most infectious killer of children under five worldwide.

The Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) are asking people to take part in a study with the goal of developing better vaccines to protect against the deadly disease.

They are the same team who led research into Covid-19. Now, they're hoping their expertise can help them battle this other big killer.

Accelerator Research Clinic Manager Angie Hyder-Wright on why it's so important studies like this are carried out.

Play video

Accelerator Research Clinic Manager Angie Hyder-Wright said: "We have more respiratory diseases, and this time of year, flu season, pneumonia season, they both go hand-in-hand.

"It's really important that we get better vaccines to protect against pneumonia, and that's what we're aiming to do."

The trial is being delivered by LSTM through the Infection Innovation Consortium: iiCON, which connects industry with the world-leading research expertise and facilities at LSTM.

Angie Hyder-Wright continued: "We recruited to the Covid vaccine study in Liverpool, and we were the largest recruiter in the UK.

"I think that we had a huge response to that, with people taking part locally, and I think everybody's aware of vaccinations a lot more and they want to do their bit.

"Without the volunteers taking part locally, we wouldn't be able to advance medicines and vaccines and get better treatments out there for the world."

Bacteria found in the nasal passage that cause Pneumonia. Credit: ITV News

What is Pneumonia?

According to the NHS, Pneumonia is swelling of the tissue in one or both lungs. It's usually caused by a bacterial infection. It can also be caused by a virus, such as coronavirus.

What are the symptoms of Pneumonia?

The symptoms of pneumonia can develop suddenly over 24 to 48 hours, or they may come on more slowly over several days. Common symptoms of pneumonia include:

a cough – which may be dry, or produce thick yellow, green, brown or blood stained mucus.

difficulty breathing

rapid heartbeat

high temperature

feeling generally unwell

sweating and shivering

loss of appetite

chest pain

More information on Pneumonia can be found on the NHS website.

Miles is taking part in the study. Credit: ITV News

Researching are looking for a bacteria called pneumococcus in the nose of volunteers, which may protect people against the disease.

Clinicians have been developing this unique type of study for 12 years.

Miles Craven is a first-year student at Liverpool John Moores University. It was during freshers week that the 18-year-old signed up to take part in the study.

Miles was given a licensed vaccine at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine last month and is about to be given an inoculation to test how well it works.

He said: "It's something that's not just around here, but everywhere, it's something that's vital for a lot of people.

"Completing this study can help towards achieving something for all people, so it will gain massive life experience for me.

"But then even for people who are older, you're contributing towards a wider situation and problems. So I think they'll be massively beneficial."

More information about the trial can be found here.

Listen to the ITV News' coronavirus podcast.