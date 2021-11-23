A group of teenagers have been arrested after emergency services were attacked with fireworks on Bonfire Night.

It follows a number of hoax calls made to Lancashire Police, ambulance service and fire crews over Bonfire Night weekend, in Burnley and Blackburn.

But when crews arrived their vehicles were attacked with fireworks and other missiles. A number of police cars were damaged.

The five teens - four boys and a girl all aged between 14 and 16 years old - have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with one incident in Blackburn.

They are currently in custody.

Chief Supt Mark Winstanley, of East Police, said: “The events of bonfire night were utterly disgraceful and showed a complete disregard for the police and our emergency service colleagues.

“Not only did the actions of this small minority of people put the safety of people at risk but they diverted resources from attended genuine emergency calls."

Lancashire Police have also asked anyone with mobile, cctv, or doorbell footage of the incidents to contact them.