CCTV footages shows final moments of Yousef Makki

  • Granada

  • Report by Tim Scott

A coroners' court has released footage of the final moments of Yousef Makki -  the 17 year old boy who was stabbed by a friend in Greater Manchester.

The bursary student at Manchester Grammar School is seen breaking into a run just seconds before a confrontation with Joshua Molnar, who went to the same school.

Today Yousef's sister Jade welcomed the release of CCTV footage.

Yousef Makki

  • Molnar was cleared of Murder and Manslaughter, telling the jury at his trial he had acted in self-defence. But he received a 16 month detention and training order after admitting perverting the course of justice and possessing the knife which killed Yousef.

  • Chowdhary was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice but received a 4 month detention order for possessing a knife.