CCTV footages shows final moments of Yousef Makki

Report by Tim Scott

A coroners' court has released footage of the final moments of Yousef Makki - the 17 year old boy who was stabbed by a friend in Greater Manchester.

The bursary student at Manchester Grammar School is seen breaking into a run just seconds before a confrontation with Joshua Molnar, who went to the same school.

Today Yousef's sister Jade welcomed the release of CCTV footage.

We wanted the CCTV out there because I think the CCTV footage speaks for itself. I think it's important that we keep Yousef's memory alive, so doing positive things now in his memory. Jade Akoum, Yousef's sister

Yousef Makki