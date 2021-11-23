CCTV footages shows final moments of Yousef Makki
Report by Tim Scott
A coroners' court has released footage of the final moments of Yousef Makki - the 17 year old boy who was stabbed by a friend in Greater Manchester.
The bursary student at Manchester Grammar School is seen breaking into a run just seconds before a confrontation with Joshua Molnar, who went to the same school.
Today Yousef's sister Jade welcomed the release of CCTV footage.
Molnar was cleared of Murder and Manslaughter, telling the jury at his trial he had acted in self-defence. But he received a 16 month detention and training order after admitting perverting the course of justice and possessing the knife which killed Yousef.
Chowdhary was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice but received a 4 month detention order for possessing a knife.