The family of 60-year-old Kevin Wood, who was killed during a 'disturbance', has paid tribute to the 'gentle man' who 'always thought of others'.

Police were called to a disturbance on 20 November involving a number of people on Dantzic Street near Printworks in Manchester city centre.

Around 10 people were reported to have been involved in a disturbance and Kevin, who was a passer-by at the time and not involved in the initial disturbance, was assaulted and died at the scene.

Describing Kevin, his family said: "We are struggling to put into words just how special Kevin - known as 'Woody' to his friends - was and how much he meant to all who knew him.

"Kevin was a loving husband, best friend and soul mate to his wife. Dad to his only daughter, stepdad, grandad, brother and uncle who was just out celebrating his wife's birthday."

A man has been charged in connection with his death.

An investigation remains ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward and assist police with their enquiries.Details can also be reported to Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 6377