A man in a wheelchair has been stabbed in what has been described as a 'cowardly attack' in Merseyside.

Police say at 8:30pm on 11 November, there was a 'verbal altercation' between two men outside The Off Licence near to the junction of Townsend Lane and Lower Breck Road in Anfield.

One of the men returned and stabbed a 46-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair, in the arm and rode off on his bike.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the stabbing. Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said: “This is a callous and cowardly attack to a vulnerable person. "I am appealing to the person featured in these images, or anyone who recognises him to come forward.

"We believe they could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries. "

Merseyside Police also anyone with information to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 21000707545. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form.