More than half of young people in the North West lose their confidence after the pandemic
New research has found that young people in the North West have lost their confidence as a result of the pandemic.
The Prince’s Trust say they've found that young people’s self-esteem and confidence in their future career has been affected.
The research was conducted by Censuswide with 2,007 16 to 25-year-olds in the UK.
Chris Holland, 24, from Oldham found work as a Biomedical Support Worker at the Royal Oldham Hospital with the help of The Prince’s Trust.
“It was hard to find work in the pandemic. I briefly worked in retail over Christmas, but that was all. Confidence isn’t something you always have, it’s something you can gain and lose.
“Training and getting my job at the hospital has helped me come out of my shell and feel more positive about my future. If you’re struggling to find work, don’t be afraid to change direction. All it takes is finding the right opportunity and dedicating yourself to getting the job that’s right for you.”