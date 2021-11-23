New research has found that young people in the North West have lost their confidence as a result of the pandemic.

The Prince’s Trust say they've found that young people’s self-esteem and confidence in their future career has been affected.

The research was conducted by Censuswide with 2,007 16 to 25-year-olds in the UK.

19% say they feel confident in their future career

27% worry they do not have the skills for the jobs that are available to them

41% say they have lost confidence in their ability “to do the job they are trained to do.”

55% agree they’ve “lost confidence in themselves” as a result of the pandemic

Today’s research shows that without increased support for young people in the North West, the legacy of the pandemic will be a substantial crisis of confidence in our future workforce. As we look forward into 2022, there is still a huge amount to do to restore young people’s confidence and rebuild the skills they need for the jobs available now, and the jobs of the future. Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust

Chris Holland, 24, from Oldham found work as a Biomedical Support Worker at the Royal Oldham Hospital with the help of The Prince’s Trust.

“It was hard to find work in the pandemic. I briefly worked in retail over Christmas, but that was all. Confidence isn’t something you always have, it’s something you can gain and lose.

“Training and getting my job at the hospital has helped me come out of my shell and feel more positive about my future. If you’re struggling to find work, don’t be afraid to change direction. All it takes is finding the right opportunity and dedicating yourself to getting the job that’s right for you.”